Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:49 PM IST

Thane: NCP puts up hoardings attacking Centre over LPG cylinder price rise

PTI
Thane: NCP puts up hoardings attacking Centre over LPG cylinder price rise | Photo by BL Soni

The Thane unit of Nationalist Congress Party on Monday put up hoardings in the city "thanking" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in cooking gas prices.

The hoardings proclaimed that the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 410 on March 1, 2014 and it had now risen to Rs 884 as on September 1 this year.

Thane NCP chief and former Lok Sabha MP Anand Paranjpe said the prime minister always skirted the issue of price rise and the distress it was causing to citizens in his speeches, adding that such a state of affairs was the Centre's gift to people, especially when Ganesh Utsav was round the corner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:49 PM IST
