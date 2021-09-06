Day after rate cuts, fuel prices remain unchanged today; petrol above Rs 107 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Monday, a day after reducing them by 15 paise per litre.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel prices remained static on Monday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 107.26 per litre on Thursday while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 98.96 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.62 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.26 and Rs 91.71 per litre in both cities respectively.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 am.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel consumers can expect fuel prices to get some more relief by way of a cut in days ahead as global oil is expected to remain soft.

Oil cartel OPEC and its allies have agreed to gradually raise production levels that should prevent upward price movement. The concerns on demand due to the pandemic are also affecting oil prices. After touching $74 a barrel mark last week, benchmark Brent crude is now around $72 a barrel now.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:36 AM IST