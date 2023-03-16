Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad demands action against TMC officials for allegedly killing fish & rare turtles in Railadevi Lake

Twitter

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday, March 15 said that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials removed all the water from Railadevi Lake in the name of beautification. During this act of TMC, all the fish and rare turtles in the lake died. Awhad also shared pictures of it on his Twitter account.

Awhad demanded that action should be initiated against the TMC officials involved in the act.

"Threat to lives of wild animals due to mismanagement of TMC officials is a serious matter"

In the tweet, Awhad wrote, "Everyone has feelings and love for animals and birds. We treat pets like family members. Animals and birds that live near nature are also attractive to us. One like to enjoy spending a few moments with these wild creatures. However, if there is a threat to the lives of wild animals due to mismanagement of TMC officials it is a serious matter."

Awhad has drawn attention to this act of Thane Municipal Corporation officials. Awhad said that many fishes and rare turtles died in the lake due to the mistakes of the officials.

Awhad alleged that " The TMC removed all the water from Railadevi Lake in the name of beautification. As they did this without taking any scientific advice, all the fish in the water died after removing it. Certain species of turtles, which are left only in some parts of the world were also found dead."

"Those who have done this should be booked under the Wildlife Act. Who asked the Thane Municipal Corporation to do this wisdom job without taking any scientific advice? Remember this world is not only for humans but also for animals. You kill people but don't kill animals." tweeted Awhad.

It is learned that through this tweet Awhad has targeted a few officials of TMC.

Even after several attempts, TMC officials were unavailable for the comments.