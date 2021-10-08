Thane: NCP leader Supriya Sule attends Maha aarti at Tulja Bhavani temple

“Every year my grandmother Shardabai Pawar used to fast during the Navratri festival. My grand mother started the tradition and my mother is following the same rituals of following the fast,” said MP Supriya Sule, who visited Thane on Friday for Maha Aarti at Tuljha Bhavani temple on the occasion of Navratri.



Sule further thanked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for opening the religious places during the Navratri festival. She appealed to the citizens and devotees about the guidelines issued by the government. "Citizens should follow the guidelines and protocol issued by the government against covid-19,” she added.



The Maha Aarti was organised by Anand Paranjpe, NCP, City president under the guidance of cabinet minister, Jitendra Awhad. The Maha Aarti at the Ganeshwadi mandir was held at 11am. Sule along with 108 women participated and performed in the Maha aarti. It was also attended by Ruta Awhad, a social worker and wife of the cabinet minister.





Sule when questioned by the media about the politically motivated raids by ED and income tax department said, “The raids conducted by the agencies are at our relatives and we are strong family together. Struggling is what the Pwar family believes in". "Even if the Delhi folks keep harassing or doing injustice to Maharashtra, the Sahyadri of Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi,” she added.



“Even after being in power for the past many years, we never did such kind of revenge politics to defame or harass anyone. Nor our culture or ethics teach us this. We follow the Indian culture and ethics of Yashwantrao Chavan,” added Sule.



Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:17 PM IST