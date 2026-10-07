Thane Navratrotsav 2026: Only 80 Of 237 Mandap Applications Approved, 157 Await Civic Clearance

Thane civic authorities are reviewing pending festive mandap applications with a focus on traffic, fire and public safety | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 7, 2026: With the Navratrotsav festival just around the corner, organisers across Thane are rushing to secure permissions for erecting festive mandaps (pandal structures).

Out of a total of 237 applications submitted to the municipal corporation, only 80 have been officially approved so far, leaving a significant backlog of applications pending review.

Breakdown Of Applications And Approvals

According to data released by the civic body, the application process includes both digital and physical submissions:

Total Applications Received: 237

Online Applications: 80

Offline Applications: 157

Total Mandaps Approved: 80

Applications Awaiting Decision: 157

Ward-Wise Breakdown

Ward committee statistics reveal varying volumes of festive preparations across different neighbourhoods in Thane:

Lokmanyanagar-Savarkarnagar: Leads the city with the highest volume, receiving 45 applications, of which 22 have been granted permission.

Kalwa: 29 applications.

Vartak Nagar: 22 applications.

Wagle Estate Area: 19 applications.

Uthalsar: 19 applications.

Naupada-Kopri (Naupada Division): 18 applications.

Mumbra: 6 applications.

Diva: Applications have also been submitted by local committees.

Strict Scrutiny For Public Safety

Navratrotsav sees widespread setup of marquees across major squares, roads, and residential colonies to host devotional decorations, illumination, garba-dandiya nights, and cultural events.

Municipal authorities are carefully scrutinising all pending applications to ensure that the designated locations do not obstruct vehicular traffic, block pedestrian walkways, or compromise fire safety, emergency evacuation routes, and secure electrical connections. With the festival fast approaching, organisers are hopeful for expedited decisions on the remaining 157 pending requests.

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In the meantime, the municipal administration has issued a stern advisory urging all committees to erect mandaps strictly after securing official civic clearance, warning that unauthorised structures will face strict legal action.

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