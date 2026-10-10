Thane Navdurga Wellness Cycle Ride Promotes Fitness; 54-Year-Old PSI Sneha Karnale Honoured As Fitness Icon |

Thane: In a vibrant observance of Navratri focusing on public health and fitness awareness, the "Navdurga Wellness Cycle Ride 2026" was successfully organized on Saturday in Thane. Jointly hosted by the Shree Swami Samarth Sanskar Sadhana Kendra and the Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation, the community initiative drew enthusiastic participation from children, women, and cycling enthusiasts across all age groups, reinforcing the core message that physical well-being knows no age barriers.

Rally Begins At Temple

The cycling rally officially commenced from the historic Tuljabhavani Temple, with participants navigating a scenic route through the city before being awarded commemorative medals at the conclusion of the event. Serving as the esteemed chief guest, Police Sub-Inspector and international women's bodybuilder Sneha Karnale delivered an inspiring keynote address. Demonstrating that determination and consistency can triumph over any limitation, the 54-year-old athlete shared her remarkable journey in competitive sports and bodybuilding, actively encouraging women to step forward into the realms of fitness and athletics.

PSI Receives Fitness Icon Award

Recognizing her profound contribution to promoting an active lifestyle, the Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation formally honored PSI Karnale with the prestigious "Fitness Icon 2026" award. Reflecting on her milestone achievement, Karnale remarked, "I have proven that age is never an obstacle to fitness. It is through discipline and physical wellness that I was able to secure a silver medal in bodybuilding. Never stop learning or striving; a path forward will always emerge. Keep yourself healthy, as your commitment serves as a powerful inspiration for your children."

Addressing the gathering, Kiran Nakti, head of the Shree Swami Samarth Sanskar Sadhana Kendra, praised the resilience of the participants and extended special appreciation to parents who encouraged their children to partake in the wellness drive. Expanding on the broader social context of the event, Nakti shared, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation and their entire team for orchestrating such vital fitness initiatives. Let us unite in prayer to overcome societal hardships and replace negative mindsets with enduring positivity."

The formal proceedings were attended by several distinguished figures, including Kiran Nakti, PSI Sneha Karnale, Foundation Secretary Dipesh Dalvi, member Jyoti Gupta, and photographer Vishwas Rakh. The operational leadership of the cycle ride was managed by Amol Kulkarni, Rohit Mandavkar, Nikhil Shivalkar, Dnyandev Jadhav, and Chandrashekhar Jagtap, with the program seamlessly coordinated and anchored by Rohan Homkar.

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