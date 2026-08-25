Thane: Nandivli Lake In Kalyan Gets Deep-Cleaning Makeover After Month-Long Drive To Remove Waste And Nirmalya

Nandivli Lake in Kalyan East was cleaned during a month-long campaign involving civic workers, volunteers and local organisations | File Photo

Kalyan, August 25, 2026: Nandivli Lake in Kalyan East has received a major cleanliness boost following the completion of a month-long deep-cleaning drive aimed at removing waste and restoring the waterbody and its surroundings.

The cleanliness campaign was carried out through the joint efforts of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Kalyan Varkari Samaj, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sanitation workers and Sumit Alcoplast Pvt. Ltd., with several social organisations extending their support to the initiative.

During the month-long drive, substantial quantities of waste were removed from the lake and its banks. The waste included coconuts, religious offerings, nirmalya and garbage dumped by visitors and passers-by. The material was collected and removed from the premises to restore cleanliness around the waterbody.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Kalyan city chief Mrityunjay Shukla played a key role in the campaign and remained actively involved throughout the month. His direct participation helped maintain momentum in the cleaning operation and drew appreciation from those associated with the initiative.

Sumit Alcoplast Plays Key Role In Waste Disposal

A major challenge after the cleaning operation was ensuring that the waste removed from the lake did not remain piled up around the premises. Employees of Sumit Alcoplast stepped in to address the issue, using the company's vehicles to transport the collected waste for proper disposal.

The company's continued logistical support throughout the month helped ensure that the waste generated during the cleaning operation was cleared systematically. Following weeks of sustained efforts, the Nandivli Lake premises now appear cleaner and more presentable.

Organisers and civic authorities have appealed to citizens to help preserve the cleanliness of the lake by refraining from dumping nirmalya, coconuts, religious offerings or any other waste into the waterbody.

They also urged citizens to respect religious sentiments while adopting environmentally responsible practices, stressing that protecting public water resources is a collective responsibility.

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The organisers said maintaining the lake's cleanliness after the completion of the campaign would be as important as the cleaning exercise itself and called for continued public cooperation to prevent the waterbody from being polluted again.

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