Thane: Mysterious death of 10-yr-old in school: No FIR after 2 months | Representative Image

For over two months, a 33-year-old woman has been running from pillar to post seeking registration of an FIR in connection with the mysterious death of her 10-year-old son.

Sunita Shankar Chandanshiv, a Dalit, told the Free Press Journal on Tuesday that her son Kunal Chandanshiv, a Class 4 student, went to his Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) school No. 64, Manpada Road, on Jan 11, 2023 at 12.30pm. At 3.27 pm, she received a call from the school security guard saying that he had fallen unconscious.

Chandanshiv said, “I rushed to the school where I was informed that Kunal was admitted to Somvar Sanskruti Nursing Home near the school. When my husband and I went to the nursing home, we were not allowed to see Kunal. After some time, three teachers and my sister-in-law Aarti Chandanshiv took Kunal to Thane Civil Hospital in an ambulance, even as we followed the ambulance in an auto-rickshaw. When we reached the Civil Hospital at 4.45 pm, we were informed that Kunal had died.”

Chandanshiv said a few of Kunal’s friends said he was strangled to death by a student on the school premises. A close friend of Kunal, on condition of anonymity, reiterated that Kunal was indeed strangled and further alleged that there was a gag order from the school. This student also mentioned the name of the student who allegedly strangled Kunal.

Kunal’s mother said she went to Kapurbawdi police station several times to register an FIR, but in vain. “The police told me they have filed an accidental death report (ADR). I told them that my son had been murdered, but the cops still registered only an ADR. Also, the medical report has not been given to me even after two months. I have written to the Thane Commissioner of Police and civic chief. I even approached local MLA Sanjay Kelkar, but it has been of no avail,” she said.

Senior Police Inspector Uttam Sonawane said, “We have already registered an ADR and are waiting for the medical report from the Thane civil hospital doctors. The child’s mother is levelling allegations against the school management and teachers because she has lost her son. We can register an FIR only after the medical report is received and not just on the basis of her allegations. Moreover, the TMC has formed a committee in which the education officer is the member and they are conducting an investigation into the matter.”

The TMC officials and the TMC school number 64 teachers were unavailable for comments despite several attempts.