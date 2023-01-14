Thane: Muse Foundation writes to Maharashtra CM & human rights body seeking justice for Metro accident victim Sunita Kamble

Kamble had died after iron plate of metro girder installed near Viviana Mall fell on her | FPJ

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) Muse Foundation has written a letter (via email) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and chief secretary, principal secretary and Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) demanding rightful compensation for Sunita Kamble, who died after a metal fell on her at the Metro 4 work site opposite Viviana Mall on January 5. The email demands rehabilitation of the victim’s family, compensation and support for the education of Sunita Kamble’s daughters.

Youth groups appeal to CM to investigate the matter

Thane’s youth group has also appealed to the Chief Minister to investigate the matter and book the culprits under relevant laws. In addition, they asked the CMO office to immediately demand corrective measures at all metro sites in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid any more human loss.

State must take care of its vulnerable people: Muse foundation

Nishant Bangera, founder of Muse Foundation said, "Sunita Kamble worked as a ragpicker and found it difficult to support her family. The state must take care of its most vulnerable people."

"Sunita resided at a distance within a few kilometers of the Chief Minister’s residence. As a matter of conscience, the CM must immediately demand the disbursement of compensation to the victim’s family," he added.

"Both the daughters of Sunita Kamble are in school. We urge the Maharashtra government to take care of their complete education. Safety is the most basic and fundamental aspect of any project. The elevated Metro 4 incident has exposed some serious lapses. Chief Minister must order an investigation and book the culprits," the NGO's founder said.

Various organisations demand action

Besides Muse Foundation, Shramik Janata Sangh, Jan Andolan Rashtriya Samanvay and Samata Vichaar Prasarak Sanstha have written to Thane’s District Collector and Labour’s Office, demanding justice for Kamble.