Thane: Metro iron plate girder claims life of a 37-year-old ragpicker

Thane: Woman dies after iron plate of metro girder installed near Viviana Mall falls on her | FPJ

Thane: In a shocking incident a 37-year-old ragpicker from Thane died on the spot when an iron plate of a girder installed for the Metro work fell on her on Thursday, January 5 at around 9:49 am. The incident took place on Mumbai-Nashik road near Viviana Mall in Thane.

The woman has been identified as Sunita Babasaheb Kamble.

'Scrap collector crossed barricade, entered a pit'

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " The deceased woman was a scrap collector and she crossed the barricade and entered a pit when the heavy metal fell on her killing her on the spot."Sawant said, " Soon after receiving the message about a 37-year-old woman stuck inside the iron plate of the girder of the Metro, our disaster management team along with one ambulance and the police personnel of both Rabodi police station and Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot. The disaster management team removed the iron plate from the woman's body and pulled her out of the pit. We handed over the body to the Rabodi police personnel."

Woman died while trying to steal jacks: MMRDA

"One of the ladies came to Cadbury Junction Station (CADJ) after 7 am and tried to remove and steal the jacks which were provided to support the side shutter of the anti crash barrier at G-10. She removed the jacks and due to that all of a sudden steel shutters became free and fell down on her," said S V R Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Police have been informed and they are doing the investigation.

Police have started postmortem proceedings at 10.15 am.

Accidental death report registered, police to probe negligence

The Rabodi police sent the body to a Thane civil hospital for post-mortem.

Santosh Ghatekar, senior police inspector, Rabodi police station said, "The deceased Kamble had crossed a barricade and entered the pit dug for a pillar at the construction site when the incident took place. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case as of now."

When the FPJ correspondent asked the Rabodi police station senior police inspector Santosh Ghatekar about the FIR on the contractor to which he replied, " As of now no FIR has been registered against the contractor or the company. The investigation is underway and if any negligence is found on the contractor or company part then further action will be initiated."