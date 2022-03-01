Thane murder: Three kill 22-year-old man with sharp knife over fight while playing PUBG

The Vartak Nagar police in Thane have arrested a 19-year-old boy and detained two minor's of age around 17 years for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man with a sharp knife.

The police said the accused and deceased had earlier fought over playing of PUBG (playerunknown battleground) games. However, targeting the deceased Sahil Baban Jadhav 22, they killed him on Monday.

The Vartak nagar police on the complaint of Sahil's mother, a 39-year-old woman, have registered a case. A case has been registered under section 302 and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the arms act.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Pranav Prabhakar Koli 19 and two minors are of age around 17 years. The police said the incident took place on Monday at 8:30 pm near Janki Devi chawl, old pipeline, Vartak Nagar, Thane. "During the investigation it was found that the deceased and accused had assaulted each other over playing PUBG games. Even after the government had banned the games. The youngsters got access and logged in through the illegal channels. After the fight the youngsters used to have regular fights and have oral disputes between them. On Monday they targeted deceased and assaulted him with a sharp knife. The accused stabbed him on his chest, back, head and legs and injured him. He was shifted to an civic hospital where doctors declared him dead," said a police officer.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station confirmed about the arrest of one accused and said the two minors were detained and sent to observation home in Bhiwandi.

The police investigating the case claimed that as per the new amendment in the juvenile justice act, in any serious offence the minor's can can be treated as an adult. The police claimed that they are trying to treat the accused as an adult and see if the chargesheet can be produced accordingly.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:16 PM IST