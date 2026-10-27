Thane Murder Case: Slain Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Son Detained Near Eknath Shinde's Residence; Former Mayor Summoned |

Thane: Tensions flared in Thane on Tuesday morning after Ram Purnekar, son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) local leader Pradeep Purnekar, was detained by police while attempting to launch a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The detention comes amid growing anger over the handling of the Pradeep Purnekar murder investigation. In a major breakthrough following public pressure, the police Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned former Thane Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde for questioning for the first time on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, political parties across ideological lines in Thane have announced a massive, all-party joint demonstration scheduled for October 31 to demand justice for the Purnekar family and strict action against all masterminds behind the killing.

High-Voltage Drama Outside DCM Residence

Following an ultimatum issued to the authorities demanding the immediate arrest of suspected co-conspirators, Ram Purnekar arrived near Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Thane residence to stage a sit-in demonstration. Police personnel intercepted and detained him shortly after he began his protest.

Speaking to reporters while being whisked away by police, an emotional Ram Purnekar accused the authorities of protecting political heavyweights: "My father was brutally killed in broad daylight, and despite providing key CCTV evidence showing the suspects with influential political figures just hours before the attack, the police are dragging their feet. We were forced to take to the streets because our plea for justice was being ignored. They can detain me, but they cannot silence our fight for the truth. We demand an impartial probe and the arrest of every mastermind involved."— Ram Purnekar

Meenakshi Shinde Summoned for Interrogation

In a critical development, the SIT investigating the murder summoned former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde to the Crime Branch office for interrogation on Tuesday afternoon. The step follows persistent allegations by the Purnekar family linking her and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, to the conspiracy.

Addressing the media as she arrived for questioning, Meenakshi Shinde denied all allegations, asserting her complete cooperation with law enforcement: "I have complete faith in the police and the judicial system. As a law-abiding public representative, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and appeared before the authorities as soon as I received the summons. The allegations leveled against me and my family are politically motivated, baseless, and aimed at ruining our reputation. The truth will prevail once the investigation is concluded." —Meenakshi Shinde

Police Response and Official Statement

Refuting claims of political bias or delays in the investigation, senior police officials stated that law enforcement is acting strictly according to legal procedures and evidence collected by the SIT.

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A senior officer from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued an official statement regarding the detention and ongoing interrogation: "Preventive action was taken near the Deputy Chief Minister's residence to maintain law and order, as no prior permission was granted for a public demonstration at that sensitive location. Regarding the murder investigation, the SIT is examining all evidence, including CCTV footage, digital records, and witness statements provided by the complainant. Summonses are being issued strictly based on emerging investigative leads. Five accused are already in judicial custody, and we assure a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based probe into all aspects of the crime." — Senior Thane Police Official (SIT).

All-Party Protest Called for October 31

The political atmosphere in Thane has reached a boiling point. Representatives from various political factions have united in support of the Purnekar family, condemning the preventive police action and demanding a fair, uncompromised investigation.

Leaders from opposition and civil groups have jointly called for a massive all-party protest march across Thane on October 31. Organizers stated that the demonstration will serve as a show of solidarity against political violence and pressure on investigating agencies.

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