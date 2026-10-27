Mumbai Police Official Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Official Vehicle While On His Way To Work

Senior Police Inspector Sushil Kumar Gaikwad died of a cardiac arrest in a police vehicle while he was on his way to work. |

A police official died on Tuesday morning after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in a police vehicle while he was travelling to work.

The official who died has been identified as Senior Police Inspector Sushil Kumar Gaikwad. On Tuesday morning, he was on his way to the Kurar police station in Malad East when he suffered a cardiac arrest, The Times of India reported.

Official had complained of uneasiness

Officials said Gaikwad had complained of uneasiness in the police vehicle and collapsed by the time the car entered the police station. His colleagues took him to a local hospital. However, he was the time by the time he was taken to the hospital, Saam TV reported.

Gaikwad, who was in his mid-fifties, had reportedly taken charge of the Kurar police station in July this year.

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