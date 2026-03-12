Thane Murder Case: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested Within 4 Hours For Killing Waiter Over Suspected Affair

Shil-Daighar police arrest a 39-year-old man accused of murdering a waiter in Thane after allegedly attacking him with a hammer over suspicions about his wife | Representative Image

Thane, March 12: The Shil-Daighar police have successfully apprehended a 39-year-old man for the brutal murder of a waiter, solving the crime in under four hours. The accused, identified as Ramrao Damu Jadhav, a resident of Sheelgaon, allegedly committed the crime due to suspicions regarding his wife’s character.

According to police reports, the victim, Prakash Bissa (40), was a native of Uttar Pradesh and worked at a snack centre in Navi Mumbai.

Victim lured to paddy field

The incident occurred between the morning of March 8 and March 10 in a paddy field in the Daighar area. Jadhav allegedly lured Bissa to the secluded spot under the pretext of consuming alcohol. Once there, he reportedly struck Bissa on the head with an iron hammer, resulting in his immediate death.

Police solve case within hours

Following the discovery of the body, Senior Police Inspector Shriram Paudle formed two specialised teams. Utilising CCTV footage and technical intelligence, the police quickly identified and detained Jadhav.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the killing, citing a suspected illicit relationship between the victim and his wife as the motive.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

