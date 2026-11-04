Thane Municipal Workers Threaten Protests Over Lower Diwali Bonus Compared To Other Civic Bodies | Representational Image

Thane, November 04, 2026: Tensions are rising between the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration and municipal employees ahead of Diwali. The Municipal Labour Union has expressed strong displeasure after the civic body announced an ex-gratia bonus of ₹25,000 for the financial year 2025–26, which union leaders argue is significantly lower than what is being offered by neighbouring municipal corporations.

Union Questions Lower Diwali Bonus

The announcement was made on October 30 by Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar. However, the union has strongly objected to the amount, pointing out that employees in other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and across Maharashtra are receiving much higher festival allowances. According to the union's submitted memorandum, Navi Mumbai civic employees have been granted ₹45,000, Panvel employees ₹35,500, Mumbai civic workers ₹33,000, Nashik personnel ₹31,500, and Pimpri-Chinchwad workers ₹30,000. Additionally, smaller municipal councils like Khopoli and Uran have announced ₹35,000 each.

Union Demands Minimum ₹30,000 Bonus

Union leaders contend that finalising the bonus amount unilaterally without consulting recognised employee organisations is unfair. "While other municipal corporations are offering higher amounts, Thane employees are forced to settle for a mere ₹25,000," said Chetan Ambonkar, General Secretary of the union. "The administration must discuss this with us and arrive at an honourable solution before Diwali. If the bonus is not increased to at least ₹30,000 to provide relief to the workers, we will be forced to face severe agitations over pending grievances."

Memorandum Submitted To Municipal Commissioner

To press for their demands—including the revision of the bonus to ₹30,000 and addressing long-standing pending issues—the union has served a notice of a demonstration. A formal memorandum was submitted to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao by a delegation including Union President Ravi Rao, Working President Mohan Tiwari, Vice President Birpal Bhale, General Secretary Chetan Ambonkar, and Treasurer Vijay Khanvilkar.

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Civic Workers Plan Sit-In Protest

The union has planned a sit-in protest (dharna andolan) outside the TMC headquarters. With unresolved employee grievances and dissatisfaction reaching a boiling point over festival pay, civic workers are preparing to take a firm stand during the festive season.

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