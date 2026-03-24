Thane Municipal Transport To Launch Double-Decker Buses Without Increasing Commuter Fares | representative pic

Thane: Following the footsteps of Mumbai, Thane is set to introduce double-decker buses to its municipal transport fleet. The announcement was made during the presentation of the ₹791.86 crore Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 by Manager Bhalchandra Behere.

Key Highlights of the TMT Budget:

Double-Decker Debut: The service is expected to commence within the next six months. While official routes are yet to be finalized, the Ghodbunder to Thane East station corridor is under primary consideration.

No Fare Hike: In a major relief to commuters, the budget proposes no increase in ticket prices despite rising operational costs.

Fleet Expansion: To meet the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) guidelines, the TMT aims to bridge the current gap in bus availability. The city currently operates only 407–467 buses, whereas the requirement for a population of 27 lakh is approximately 1,350 buses.

New Procurement Plans: The administration plans to add 370 new buses, including:

100 AC electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa.

160 AC electric buses via the 15th Finance Commission.

110 CNG buses.

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Operational Challenges

Despite the ambitious expansion, the TMT faces financial hurdles. The transport wing requested a subsidy of ₹538.30 crore to maintain smooth operations, but the administration has only provisioned ₹290 crore. This shortfall may impact the timely payment of staff arrears and long-term liabilities.

Currently, over 3 lakh commuters rely on TMT services daily. The budget emphasizes increasing the frequency and volume of the fleet to accommodate the growing urban density.

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