Dignity And Sustainability: Thane Leads With Transgender-Friendly Facilities And Green Energy Projects

Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Thane: In a significant move toward urban inclusivity and environmental sustainability, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the construction of specialized toilets for the transgender community across four key locations. Each facility will feature two stalls, providing a total of eight dedicated units to ensure better accessibility and dignity for the community.

Parallelly, the city is scaling up its waste management infrastructure. A major solid waste processing plant with a capacity of 600–800 tonnes is set to be established at Atkoli, Bhiwandi. This site will also host a "Green Charcoal" project, focusing on sustainable energy recovery.

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Furthering its "Waste-to-Wealth" initiative, a fertilizer plant at Gaimukh will convert organic waste into compost. Additionally, 13 new toilets will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive five-year review of the city's efforts toward 100% scientific waste segregation and disposal.

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