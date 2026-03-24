 Dignity And Sustainability: Thane Leads With Transgender-Friendly Facilities And Green Energy Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDignity And Sustainability: Thane Leads With Transgender-Friendly Facilities And Green Energy Projects

Dignity And Sustainability: Thane Leads With Transgender-Friendly Facilities And Green Energy Projects

Thane Municipal Corporation plans four transgender-friendly toilets with eight stalls, aiming for better accessibility. Concurrently, a 600–800 tonne waste processing plant at Atkoli will host a Green Charcoal project. A fertilizer plant at Gaimukh and 13 PPP toilets will further scientific waste management, reflecting a five-year review of the city’s sustainability and inclusivity initiatives.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Thane: In a significant move toward urban inclusivity and environmental sustainability, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the construction of specialized toilets for the transgender community across four key locations. Each facility will feature two stalls, providing a total of eight dedicated units to ensure better accessibility and dignity for the community.

Parallelly, the city is scaling up its waste management infrastructure. A major solid waste processing plant with a capacity of 600–800 tonnes is set to be established at Atkoli, Bhiwandi. This site will also host a "Green Charcoal" project, focusing on sustainable energy recovery.

Read Also
Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut From March 27 Due To Pipeline Work
article-image

Also Watch:

Furthering its "Waste-to-Wealth" initiative, a fertilizer plant at Gaimukh will convert organic waste into compost. Additionally, 13 new toilets will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive five-year review of the city's efforts toward 100% scientific waste segregation and disposal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on