 Thane Municipal Transport Receives Over 30,000 Applications For Senior Citizens’ Digital Bus Pass Scheme
HomeMumbaiThane Municipal Transport Receives Over 30,000 Applications For Senior Citizens’ Digital Bus Pass Scheme

Thane Municipal Transport has received over 30,000 applications for its new digital bus pass scheme offering free travel to senior citizens within TMC limits. Around 2,200 passes have been issued, with phased distribution underway to streamline verification and prevent misuse.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Over 30,000 Senior Citizens Apply for TMT Digital Bus Pass | File Photo

Thane, Feb 26: The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) undertaking has seen an overwhelming response to its new digital bus pass scheme for senior citizens, receiving over 30,000 applications within just a few weeks of its launch.

Under this initiative, senior citizens possessing a digital pass are entitled to free travel on TMT buses. To facilitate the rollout, application forms were made available at major TMT depots across Thane city starting February 1.

Key details of the initiative

Application window: Forms were distributed from February 1 and are being accepted until February 28.

Submission centre: Completed applications are being collected at the SATIS bridge near Thane Railway Station.

Current progress: As of February 24, more than 30,000 seniors have applied. Out of these, 2,200 digital passes have already been distributed, with the remaining to be issued in phases.

Collection point: Passes are being distributed at the same depots where the forms were originally issued. TMT Transport Manager Bhalchandra Behere stated that some applicants are being contacted directly to collect their passes.

Curbing malpractices

The shift to a digital system was prompted by several administrative concerns. While the free travel facility is strictly intended for senior citizens residing within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, reports surfaced of non-residents attempting to avail of the benefit.

Additionally, there were increasing complaints regarding conductors issuing tickets incorrectly. By implementing the digital pass system, the TMT administration aims to:

. Streamline the verification process for eligible residents.

. Eliminate manual ticketing errors and potential fraud.

. Ensure a smoother commute for the city's elderly population.

Also Watch:

article-image

Despite the heavy rush seen in the initial stages, the administration is working to ensure that the distribution process remains organised and accessible to all applicants.

