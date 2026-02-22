Thane Municipal Corporation Secures Third Rank In Maharashtra's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 5.0 For Outstanding Environmental Initiatives

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has achieved a significant milestone in environmental conservation, securing the third position in the ‘Amrut’ category (cities with a population exceeding 1 million) under the Maharashtra Government's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 5.0. |

​The prestigious award was presented during a grand ceremony held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao received the honors from esteemed dignitaries, including His Excellency Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, and Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar.

​A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

​The recognition comes as a result of TMC's extensive initiatives carried out between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The campaign's success was measured across the five elements of nature Earth, Air, Water, Fire, and Sky.

​Key Achievements Under the Five Elements:

​Earth (Bhumi): Planting of 81,734 saplings, creation of 99 new green zones, and the documentation of 729 heritage trees. The city also saw rigorous implementation of waste management and plastic ban policies.

​Air (Vayu): Regular air quality monitoring at five key locations, heat resilience planning, and the formulation of a comprehensive Flood Action Plan.

​Water (Jal): Revival of traditional wells, lake conservation projects, and enhanced efficiency in sewage treatment plants (STP) and rainwater harvesting.

​Fire (Agni/Energy): Deployment of electric buses (e-buses), installation of EV charging stations, and the promotion of solar rooftops and solar water heaters.

​Sky (Akash): Massive public awareness campaigns resulting in thousands of citizens taking the "E-pledge" to protect the environment.

​Leadership and Delegation

​The ceremony was attended by a high-level delegation from the TMC, including Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner Madhukar Bodke, and Assistant Commissioners Rajendra Sonawane, Sonal Kale, and Rahul Durgude. Technical experts from the pollution department, including Vaishali Palkar and Om Paralkar, were also present to mark the occasion.

​"This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the administration and the citizens of Thane. Our focus remains on transforming Thane into a sustainable, carbon-neutral urban hub," stated Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

​By securing the third spot among the state's largest cities, Thane has solidified its reputation as a leader in urban environmental management and climate resilience.

​TMC's Vision for Green Thane

​This video provides context on the leadership under Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, who accepted the award on behalf of the city.

