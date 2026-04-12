Thane Municipal Departments Show High Operational Readiness During Comprehensive Riot Control Mock Drill In Vartak Nagar

Various municipal departments in Thane demonstrated high operational readiness during a comprehensive riot control mock drill conducted in the Vartak Nagar area. |

​Thane: Various municipal departments in Thane demonstrated high operational readiness during a comprehensive riot control mock drill conducted in the Vartak Nagar area. The exercise was designed to evaluate the coordination and response time of emergency services in the event of civil unrest.

Simulation Began at 6:07 PM

​The simulation began at 6:07 PM following a report from the Vartak Nagar Police Station to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell. The scenario involved a simulated violent clash between two rival groups near Gyanodaya School in Savarkar Nagar, Wagle Estate.

​Responding with urgency, the Vartak Nagar Police reached the site within minutes. They were immediately supported by the TMC Disaster Management Team, the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and emergency medical personnel with an ambulance.

Drill Concluded Successfully at 6:50 PM

​The drill, which concluded successfully at 6:50 PM, confirmed the effectiveness of inter-departmental synergy. Authorities noted that such "rehearsals" are critical for refining response strategies and ensuring public safety during real-world crises. No actual injuries or damage occurred during the controlled exercise, which showcased the city's commitment to maintaining law and order through proactive training.

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