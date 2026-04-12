Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Dissolves Entire Thane City Executive Committee After Disappointing Municipal Election Performance

In a major organizational shake-up, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar has dissolved its entire Thane city executive committee. | File Pic

Thane: In a major organizational shake-up, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar has dissolved its entire Thane city executive committee. The decision comes as a direct consequence of the party's disappointing performance in the recent Thane Municipal Corporation elections.

NCP Contested Independently

​Despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance with the Shiv Sena and BJP, the NCP chose to contest the local polls independently in Thane. However, the strategy failed to yield the expected results, with the party securing only nine seats. This poor showing also led to the loss of the crucial Leader of Opposition post in the municipal corporation.

​The dissolution was finalized during a high-level review meeting where party leaders analyzed the electoral data. Addressing the workers, senior leader Najib Mulla urged the cadre not to lose heart and emphasized the need to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level.

Senior Leader Najib Mulla Urges Cadre Not to Lose Heart

​"It is essential to remain active locally to rebuild our strength. We will soon announce a fresh executive committee to lead our efforts for upcoming elections," Mulla stated.

​The meeting, also attended by former MP and chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe, aimed to boost morale following a period of organizational sluggishness. The party now shifts its focus toward a massive restructuring to re-establish itself as a formidable contender in the region.

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