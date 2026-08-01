Thane Municipal Corporation Urges Citizens To Submit Enumeration Forms By August 8 To Ensure Inclusion In Draft Electoral Roll

Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to eligible voters to submit Enumeration Forms by August 8 to ensure inclusion in the updated electoral roll | AI Generated Image

Thane, August 1, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued an urgent appeal to citizens to complete and submit their Enumeration Forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) survey before the deadline of August 8, 2026.

The civic administration emphasised that submitting the required forms and documents on time is mandatory to ensure every eligible citizen's name is included in the updated electoral roll.

Key Deadlines And Services

Final deadline for form submission: August 8, 2026

Publication of draft electoral roll: August 17, 2026

Weekend service: Municipal offices and administrative centres will remain operational on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the smooth submission of forms.

Submission Options

Citizens who have not yet submitted their completed Enumeration Forms can do so through the following channels:

Booth Level Officers (BLOs): Submit forms directly to the designated BLO in your locality.

Ward Committee Offices: If the local BLO is unavailable, forms can be submitted at the respective Ward Committee Office (Prabhag Samiti).

TMC Headquarters: Forms can also be submitted directly at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Warning: The civic body cautioned that failure to submit the Enumeration Forms before August 8, 2026, will result in the non-inclusion of a citizen's name in the upcoming draft electoral roll, potentially depriving eligible voters of their voting rights.

Objective Of The Revision Drive

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) survey aims to create an accurate, fully updated and transparent electoral roll across Thane. Municipal officials reiterated that public cooperation is essential to eliminating discrepancies and verifying valid voter entries.

Also Watch:

Contact Information

For further information, verification or assistance, citizens can access the following official resources:

ECI Voter Portal: voters.eci.gov.in

Mobile App: ECINET App

Official TMC Portal: www.thanecity.gov.in

TMC Email: pro@thanecity.gov.in

Disaster Management/Helpline Numbers: 1800-222-108 | 8657887101

Public Relations Office Contact: 022-25364779

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/