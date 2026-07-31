Thane Municipal Corporation Chief Saurabh Rao Reviews Revenue Collection, Directs Departments To Meet Fiscal Targets

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao chaired a review meeting and directed officials to accelerate tax recovery and strengthen revenue collection | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 31, 2026: In a bid to boost overall revenue generation and accelerate the recovery of tax arrears, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao chaired a comprehensive high-level review meeting on Thursday.

The chief civic administrator issued strict instructions to all department heads to formulate effective strategies and meet their designated financial targets within the stipulated timelines.

The review meeting was held at the Urban Research Centre in Majiwada. Key officials in attendance included Additional Municipal Commissioner (1) Sandeep Malvi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, all Deputy Municipal Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, officials from the Tax Assessment and Collection Department, and heads of various municipal wings.

Strategic Push For Recovery And Compliance

During the session, Commissioner Rao evaluated the civic body's overall financial performance. The meeting covered a detailed assessment of:

. Current fiscal revenue compared to the previous year's metrics.

. Ward-wise targets and performance tracking for property tax recovery.

. Pending recovery cases from persistent defaulters.

. Tax assessment for unassessed properties to expand the tax base.

. Unauthorised constructions and structural enforcement measures.

The Commissioner directed officials to strictly implement ward-level target frameworks. He instructed department heads to prepare specialised ward-level action plans and conduct routine performance assessments to ensure maximum recovery.

Focus On Digital Tools And Coordination

To streamline operations and improve administrative efficiency, discussions were held on ramping up special recovery drives, expanding manpower deployment and accelerating the adoption of online and digital systems.

"All departments must eliminate operational bottlenecks immediately and achieve their targets within the set timeframe. Seamless inter-departmental coordination and continuous ward-wise reviews will be vital to achieving our fiscal objectives," stated Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

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Addressing departmental challenges in fulfilling the budget allocations, the Commissioner assured the necessary administrative support and urged officials to resolve operational hurdles to keep the city's financial trajectory on track.

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