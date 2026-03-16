Thane Municipal Corporation To Present ₹2026–27 Budget Before Elected Representatives After Nearly 4 Years

Thane Municipal Corporation prepares to present the 2026–27 civic and transport budgets in the presence of elected representatives after nearly four years | File Image

Thane, March 16: In a significant return to democratic proceedings, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is set to present its annual budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 on Monday, March 23.

This marks the first time in three years and ten months that the budget will be tabled in the presence of elected representatives rather than under sole administrative rule.

Budget presentation after civic elections

The presentation follows the general elections held in January 2026, which saw a victory for the Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Despite the elections, a political "cold war" between the Shiv Sena and BJP over committee appointments had briefly stalled the process.

With the deadlock now broken, Municipal Commissioner Saurav Rao and Transport Manager Bhalchandra Behere will formally present the civic and transport budgets to the Mayor at 11:30 AM.

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Focus on revenue and infrastructure priorities

The previous year’s budget stood at ₹5,645 crore, maintaining a "no tax hike" policy. Key revenue drivers included property tax (₹841 crore) and government grants (₹612 crore).

All eyes are now on the 2026–27 projections to see how the newly formed general body addresses urban infrastructure and transport needs for the growing city.

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