Thane Municipal Corporation To Launch National Deworming Campaign On October 27 For Children Aged 1–19

The Thane civic body has urged parents to ensure eligible children receive Albendazole tablets during the campaign or the follow-up Mop-Up Day | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 22, 2026: The Public Health Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will launch the National Deworming Campaign on October 27, 2026. A follow-up mop-up day has been scheduled for November 3, 2026, to ensure complete coverage of children and adolescents aged between one and 19 years across the city.

The primary objective of the mass drive is to improve children's overall health, nutritional status, access to education and quality of life. The initiative will cover children enrolled in municipal, government-aided and private schools, Anganwadis, as well as those who are out of school.

The multi-sectoral initiative is supported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Education, the Women and Child Development Department, and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Health Impact And Preventive Measures

Intestinal worm infections are predominantly caused by unhygienic conditions and contact with contaminated soil. Parasitic worms such as roundworms, whipworms and hookworms can significantly affect children's physical growth and mental development, leading to anaemia and malnutrition.

Under the campaign, children will receive Albendazole tablets at designated locations according to their age groups.

Children aged one to six years will receive the tablets at their local Anganwadis.

Children aged six to 19 years will receive the medication at municipal, government-aided and private-aided schools, Ashram schools and other educational institutions within TMC limits.

Hygiene Guidelines Issued By TMC

To prevent worm infestations, the Municipal Health Department has urged residents to adopt the following hygiene practices:

Avoid open defecation and keep the surroundings clean. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water before consumption. Drink safe, clean water and keep food items covered. Keep nails short and clean, and wear shoes or other footwear outdoors. Wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the toilet.

Health Officer Appeals For Participation

Dr. Prasad Patil, Medical Health Officer of the TMC, has encouraged parents to actively participate in safeguarding their children's health. He noted that children who miss the initial drive on October 27 can receive the dose during the mop-up drive on November 3, 2026.

Also Watch:

Read Also Thane Municipal Corporation To Provide Permanent PAP Housing To 59 Bandal Chawl Families For Railway...

Emphasising the campaign slogan, “Worm-free children, healthy children! With your valuable support, we will defeat worms!”, the civic body has appealed to the public for active cooperation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/