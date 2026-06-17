Thane Municipal Corporation To Host Lok Kalyan Mela On June 19 To Empower Street Vendors Financially | File Photo

Thane: In a significant move to financially empower local street vendors and micro-entrepreneurs, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 'Lok Kalyan Mela' (Public Welfare Fair). The single-day event will be held on June 19, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM at the Narendra Ballal Auditorium, TMC Headquarters.

Aim to free vendors from high-interest private moneylenders

​The initiative aims to bring unorganized retailers into the formal banking stream, liberating them from the vicious cycle of private moneylenders who often charge exorbitant interest rates ranging from 10% to 20%. Under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) scheme, eligible vendors can access collateral-free working capital loans in three structured tranches: ₹15,000 in the first stage, ₹25,000 in the second, and up to ₹50,000 in the third. Additionally, beneficiaries receive a 7% interest subsidy from the Central Government.

​The welfare fair will serve as a one-stop resolution center. Attendees can register fresh applications, expedite pending bank approvals, and secure credit card facilities. Furthermore, the event will drive digital payment adoption through financial literacy training and extend benefits from eight other central government welfare schemes under the 'SVANidhi se Samriddhi' initiative.

​Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department, urged maximum participation from local vendors to leverage these official financial resources and boost the grassroots economy. For further details, citizens can visit the official website at www.thanecity.gov.in.

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