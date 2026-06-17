Bhiwandi Crackdown: 32 Bakeries Get 30-Day Ultimatum To Stop Coal, Firewood Use Or Face Action | AI

Bhiwandi: In a significant step towards tackling the city's worsening air pollution, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has initiated stringent action against bakeries operating on coal and firewood. Acting on the directives of the Bombay High Court-appointed High Power Committee, the civic body has issued notices to 32 bakeries, directing them to discontinue the use of coal and firewood within 30 days and switch to cleaner fuel alternatives such as CNG, PNG, electricity, or other environment-friendly technologies.

Strict penalties including fines, licence suspension, and closure

The civic administration has warned that failure to comply with the deadline will invite strict action under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and other applicable environmental laws. The proposed action may include financial penalties, suspension or cancellation of licences, and, if necessary, closure of the establishments.

Confirming the development, Balakrishna Kshirsagar, Deputy Commissioner of BNMC's Pollution Control Department, said the drive forms part of a broader strategy to improve Bhiwandi's deteriorating air quality. According to him, emissions generated by coal- and firewood-fired bakery ovens are among the significant contributors to particulate pollution in the city, adversely affecting public health.

High Power Committee ordered effective measures against polluters

"The High Power Committee has directed civic authorities to take effective measures against major sources of pollution. Based on these directions, the municipal licence department identified bakeries still using conventional fuel and served notices mandating a shift to cleaner energy sources within the stipulated period," Kshirsagar said.

The notices make it mandatory for bakery owners to replace conventional ovens with those operating on cleaner fuels. Officials said inspections will be carried out after the 30-day period, and any bakery found continuing to use coal or firewood will face legal action without further notice.

Goal is sustainable practices, not business shutdowns

Municipal officials clarified that the objective of the exercise is not to shut down businesses, but to encourage environmentally sustainable practices while safeguarding public health. They pointed out that modern ovens powered by CNG, PNG, or electricity not only reduce emissions significantly but are also considered safer, more energy-efficient, and economical in the long run.

The crackdown on bakeries is part of a larger pollution-control campaign currently underway across Bhiwandi. Civic authorities have indicated that inspections are also being conducted at construction sites, industrial units, and other commercial establishments suspected of violating environmental norms. Similar enforcement measures will be initiated against any entity found contributing to air pollution in violation of prescribed regulations.

Multi-department monitoring intensified after court observations

The BNMC has intensified monitoring following repeated concerns over deteriorating air quality and observations made by the High Power Committee constituted under the directions of the Bombay High Court. Multiple departments of the civic body are jointly implementing pollution-control measures aimed at reducing emissions from key sources across the city.

Officials believe that widespread adoption of clean fuel technologies by commercial establishments, particularly bakeries, will substantially improve Bhiwandi's ambient air quality. The administration has appealed to all bakery operators to comply with the directives within the stipulated timeframe and cooperate with the civic body's efforts to create a cleaner and healthier urban environment.

With the High Power Committee closely monitoring compliance and the municipal administration stepping up enforcement, the latest action signals BNMC's intent to pursue stricter environmental governance and ensure sustained implementation of pollution-control norms across Bhiwandi.

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