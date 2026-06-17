Operation Tiger: MP Arvind Sawant Dismisses Shiv Sena-UBT Rebellion Rumours, Demands Proof | Video | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Amid speculation of a possible rebellion within the Shiv Sena (UBT), party MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday strongly dismissed reports of dissent in the party, questioning the credibility of the claims and challenging journalists to produce evidence of any alleged revolt.

Speaking to reporters on June 17, Sawant said no rebel group had officially emerged and that there was no clarity on reports suggesting that party legislators had written a letter expressing dissatisfaction.

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"The rebels have not come forward yet. Are they in touch with you? It is still not clear whether any such letter has been written. First establish the facts," Sawant said, urging media organisations to verify the information with their sources before reporting it.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questioned claims that some legislators had met political figures and demanded photographic or documentary proof. "If they have met someone, show me the photographs. Without proof, such reports should not be circulated," he said.

Sawant also accused sections of the media of focusing on political speculation while ignoring issues of greater public importance. He cited concerns over alleged financial irregularities, economic challenges and other matters affecting ordinary citizens, arguing that these deserved more attention than unverified reports of political defections.

"The Constitution is being discussed across the country today, people are facing economic challenges, and there are several serious issues that need answers. The media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, should raise those questions as well," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP further questioned why investigative agencies had not acted on certain issues he referred to during the interaction and called for greater accountability from institutions tasked with conducting inquiries.

Responding to a question on whether action would be taken against legislators who fail to attend party meetings, Sawant expressed confidence that party members would comply with organisational directives.

"We have issued instructions and they will attend. Similar situations have arisen before," he said.

The remarks come amid growing political speculation about possible unrest within Shiv Sena (UBT). Sawant's comments indicate the party leadership is seeking to project unity while dismissing reports of an internal rebellion as unsubstantiated.

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