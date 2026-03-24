Thane Municipal Corporation To Deploy Robots For City-Wide Drain Cleaning

Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Thane: In a significant move to modernize urban sanitation and prevent monsoon flooding, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the deployment of robotic systems to clean the city’s extensive network of drains. The decision, highlighted in the latest budget, aims to address the limitations of manual desilting and ensure year-round maintenance of Thane’s 300 km drainage system.

Historically, the TMC conducted drain cleaning once or twice a year, leaving drains clogged with plastic and floating debris for the remaining eight months. To tackle this, a patent-protected robotic system developed by IIT Bombay will be installed at 10 pilot locations, including critical junctions near the creek. These robots are specifically designed to intercept and remove floating plastic waste automatically.

Beyond robotic cleaning, the TMC is aggressively expanding its waste management infrastructure:

Scientific Landfill: A new processing plant is under construction on 35 hectares in Aatkolli (Bhivandi), with a capacity of 600–800 tonnes per day.

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Green Energy: An experimental green charcoal production project is slated for completion within six months at the same site.

Fertilizer Production: A facility at Gaimukh will process 97 tonnes of wet waste daily into organic fertilizer.

Commissioner Saurabh Rao also confirmed a performance audit of mechanical road sweepers used on high-traffic routes like Ghodbunder Road, ensuring that fuel expenditure translates into tangible cleanliness.

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