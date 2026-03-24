Thane Municipal Corporation To Combat Pollution With 50,000 Bamboo Trees | Representational Image

Thane: In a strategic move to curb rising urban pollution, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Tree Authority has launched a massive plantation drive aimed at planting 50,000 bamboo trees along city highways and dividers. Provision for this initiative was formally included in the 2024-25 municipal budget, and on-ground implementation has already commenced in several locations.

Environmental Impact and Benefits

Bamboo was specifically selected for its superior environmental properties. Due to its dense foliage, bamboo is highly effective at absorbing pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, and CO_2, significantly improving local air quality. Furthermore, bamboo grows faster than most traditional timber and acts as a robust carbon sink. Beyond air purification, these thick bamboo belts serve as natural noise barriers, reflecting and absorbing traffic sounds while providing shade to reduce the "urban heat island" effect.

High-Tech Census and Expansion

The TMC has also earmarked ₹2 crore for a comprehensive tree census utilizing advanced GPS and GIS technology. This data-driven approach will help urban planners monitor biodiversity and manage existing green cover more effectively.

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In addition to the bamboo project, over 15,000 indigenous trees are being planted in the Mogharpada area and along various DP roads. This project integrates traditional methods with the Miyawaki technique to ensure rapid, dense forestation using native species.

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