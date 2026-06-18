Thane Municipal Corporation To Bolster Sports Department With Recruitment Of 3 New Officers For Better Sports Management | file pic

Mumbai: In a significant move to overhaul its sports infrastructure management, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced plans to strengthen its understaffed sports department.

The civic administration has submitted a formal proposal to the General Body to sanction three new administrative positions to cope with the city's rapidly expanding sports ecosystem.

Staff shortage strain

Currently, the vast responsibilities of managing Thane’s numerous sports complexes, swimming pools, and talent development programmes rest upon a single Sports Officer.

This acute shortage of manpower has heavily strained day-to-day operations and event execution, which includes hosting high-profile tournaments like the Mayor’s Cup, inter-school and collegiate championships, and national-level events.

Proposed new posts

To establish an independent and efficient administrative machinery, the TMC proposes the creation of three new posts: one Deputy Sports Officer and two Assistant Sports Officers.

Roles and responsibilities

The Deputy Sports Officer will function as the department's core coordinator—responsible for formulating sports policies, financial planning, implementing government schemes, and supervising all local sports centers.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Sports Officers will oversee on-ground facility management, tournament organization, athlete coordination, and training equipment logistics.

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Selection and approval process

To ensure high standards of execution, the administration will prioritize candidates possessing advanced degrees in physical education, extensive sports sector experience, and a proven background as national-level athletes.

The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the TMC General Body. Following local clearance, it will be forwarded to the State Government for final ratification, paving the way for the official recruitment drive.

This administrative expansion is expected to drastically improve the maintenance of civic sports facilities and provide better institutional support for local athletic talent.