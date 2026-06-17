Thane Municipal Corporation General Body Meet Tomorrow After All-Party Consensus On Strict Discipline |

Thane: The General Body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 18, at the Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hall. Ahead of the crucial session, an all-party floor leaders' meeting was convened today at the Standing Committee Hall to ensure the smooth conduct of the house.

Chaired by Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, the meeting concluded on a consensus to maintain strict discipline, order, and adherence to parliamentary procedures. Prominent leaders in attendance included Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, Leader of the Opposition Shanu Pathan, and floor leaders Pawan Kadam (Shiv Sena), Najib Mulla (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction), Abhijeet Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction), alongside senior BJP Corporator Sanjay Vaghule.

Strict Agenda and Time Allocation

The order of business for the General Body was finalized during the session, which will commence with the standard Question Hour. The Secretariat has received seven calling-attention motions focusing on major civic grievances.

To ensure structured debates, a dedicated two-hour window has been allocated for these pressing issues before the regular agenda begins:

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Fire Outbreaks: Five motions pertain to recent fire incidents in the city, with one hour reserved for discussion.

TDR Allotment: Two motions cover Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issues, also allotted one hour.

Prior Registration Mandatory for Speakers

To maintain decorum and optimize time, the Mayor’s office announced that corporators wishing to speak on these motions must route their names through their respective party floor leaders. Only members whose names are pre-registered with Mayor Pimpalolkar will be permitted to floor their arguments.

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