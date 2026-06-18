Thane Municipal Corporation Tightens Noose On High-Risk Structures; Water & Power Supplies To Be Disconnected

Thane: Taking a stringent stance on public safety, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated strict measures against "extremely dangerous" (C1 category) buildings across the city.
The civic body has begun the process of disconnecting water and electricity connections to force the evacuation of structures deemed unfit for habitation.
Evacuation and safety drive
According to official statistics, Thane currently harbours 91 structures classified as highly dilapidated. While 51 of these buildings have been successfully evacuated, 42 structures remain occupied, housing approximately 852 residents. To avert potential disasters, ward committees have started serving official eviction notices to the building occupants.
Ward-wise risk distribution
Geographic breakdown of dilapidated buildings
The Naupada-Kopri ward committee jurisdiction registers the highest risk, accounting for 52 of the 91 dangerous buildings. The remaining structures are distributed across various areas as follows:
Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar Nagar: 16 buildings
Majiwada-Manpada & Uthalsar: 11 buildings each
Vartak Nagar: 14 buildings
Kalwa: 8 buildings
Mumbra & Diwa: 3 buildings each
Power disconnection measures
Strict enforcement and supply cut-offs
While demolition actions have already been executed on two properties, approximately 43 families continue to reside dangerously within these vulnerable structures.
Official action: The TMC has formally issued letters to MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) and other private electricity providers, directing them to immediately disconnect power supplies to these high-risk C1-category properties.
Appeals and surveillance
Civic officials have appealed to all remaining residents to relocate to safer locations immediately. Concurrently, ward officers have been strictly instructed to maintain continuous surveillance on these structures to ensure absolute compliance and prevent any loss of life.
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