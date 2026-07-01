Thane Municipal Corporation Shuffles 116 Staff To Strengthen Anti-Encroachment Drives

Thane Municipal Corporation transferred 116 employees across ward committees to improve the efficiency and transparency of anti-encroachment operations | AI Generated Image

Thane, July 1: In an effort to enhance the efficacy, transparency and consistency of anti-encroachment operations, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued an order transferring 116 employees across various ward-level departments.

Rationale Behind The Decision

The administration noted that previous anti-encroachment campaigns targeting unauthorised businesses, street vendors and handcart operators failed to achieve the expected levels of consistency and impact.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding employees remaining stationed in the same ward committees for extended periods, prompting the administration to conduct a comprehensive review of staffing assignments.

Scope Of Transfers

The transfer orders affect 116 personnel working in the encroachment control and removal departments across nine ward committees. The affected positions include:

. Senior clerks

. Clerks

. Peons

. Labourers

. Sanitation workers

Strict Compliance Directive

Commissioner Rao has emphasised the urgency of these reassignments. The municipal administration has issued the following directives:

Immediate relief: Related employees are instructed to be relieved from their current posts immediately.

Prompt reporting: Personnel must report to their newly assigned locations without delay.

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Disciplinary consequences: The Commissioner has explicitly warned that failure to comply with the transfer orders or failure to report to the new workplace will result in disciplinary action against the employee.

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