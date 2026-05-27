Thane Municipal Corporation Sets June 14 Deadline To Complete 100 Per Cent Household Census Across City

TMC officials review census operations as civic teams intensify efforts to cover every household in Thane before the June 14 deadline | File Photo

Thane, May 27: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed officials to ensure that no household is left out of the ongoing domestic census, setting a strict deadline of June 14, 2026, for 100% completion.

Reviewing the progress of the phase-wise census, which commenced on May 16, Commissioner Rao emphasized that the initiative is a national duty requiring absolute accuracy.

To accelerate progress, he ordered assistant commissioners to deploy additional manpower immediately if any ward faces technical or staffing bottlenecks. A mid-term target has been established to scale up operations and achieve 70% completion by May 30.

Census operations and progress

According to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Madhukar Bodke, the TMC has structured the city into 5,284 residential clusters across nine ward committees, covering an estimated 734,496 households. Currently, a massive workforce consisting of 5,323 enumerators and 852 supervisors is on the ground.

As of May 27, approximately 40% of the survey has been successfully completed. Expressing satisfaction with the current momentum, Rao reminded field staff and supervisors that precise data collection is paramount to the city's future planning.

Also Watch:

Review meeting attended by senior officials

The high-level review meeting was attended by key administrative officials, including Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure, Dinesh Tayde, Deepak Zinjad and Dr. Mitali Sancheti, alongside executive engineers and assistant commissioners from all ward committees. Residents can reach out to the TMC public relations cell or the civic disaster management helpline for census-related verifications.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/