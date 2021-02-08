Thane Municipal Corporation sends notice to the school acquiring playground in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken action against a private school that acquired a civic ground. The corporation wrote a letter to the school administration to vacate the same and handover it to TMC within a week.

The play ground located near Vasant lawns has been acquired by the New Horizon Scholars school located besides the same ground.

"The part of ground which is spread over 1.61 acres, has been acquired by the New Horizon Scholars school, by building a compound wall. The public ground that is owned by TMC was illegally accquired by the school administration. The same was brought into the notice by local residents, as the entry for the local children and morning walkers was restricted," said a TMC official.

The ground located near areas like Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Majiwada, Sainath Nagar, Chirag Nagar, Hardas Nagar. Hence, most of the youngsters from the above mentioned locality are dependent on this ground, acquired by the school.

"The town planning department of the TMC has strictly directed the administration of the New Horizon Scholars school, to clear the encroached area of the ground, within the next 8 days and hand over to the TMC. If the school administration fails to follow the directions, strict action will be taken against the school by civic body," said TMC official.

While the letter issued by the TMC to school administration has replied saying that they will allot the ground for public use only after the school hours. While, the encroached part of the ground belongs to a private body.