TMC committed multiple 'fouls', now Bengal will show them 'Ram card': PM Modi at Haldia

Apart from wooing the voters with Bengali sentiments in the poll-bound West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the extension of the former Left Front Government.

Before laying the foundation stones of several central government projects at Haldia Petrochemicals, Prime Minister Modi, addressed the crowd from a party programme and said that the TMC will soon be ousted in the upcoming assembly polls.

“The TMC government has done many fouls and the people of West Bengal will soon show this government a 'Ram card'. West Bengal had the potential to be an industrial hub but the Congress, the Left Front, and the TMC spoiled it,” said Modi, adding that the ruling TMC party, the Congress, and the Left Front had held "closed door meetings" at Delhi to chalk out ways to defeat the BJP in the polls.

Taking a potshot at Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the BJP-led central government’s schemes in West Bengal, Modi alleged that the TMC government did not mention the bank account numbers of the farmers where the central government will transfer the subsidy.

“After several rounds of war of words, Mamata Banerjee had agreed to implement Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi in West Bengal. Then out of 25 lakh farmers, she had just sent a list of 6,000 farmers but didn’t give any bank account numbers,” mentioned the Prime Minister, adding that if voted to power, the BJP will give all the previous subsidies to the farmers.

Notably, when the farmers‘ protest at Singhu border has reached almost 70 days against the central government’s new farm laws, the BJP leaders -- including the Prime Minister -- are leaving no stones unturned to speak about the upliftment of farmers in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the people of West Bengal wanted ‘Mamata’ (care) but only received ‘Nirmamta’ (cruelty) from Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Saugata Ray mentioned that the Prime Minister is making baseless allegations against the chief minister.

“The BJP says that there is corruption in TMC and also accused that we ran a syndicate even during the Amphan tragedy, but the truth is the central government never gave the state the required amount for subsidy. Moreover, Modi is ignorant of the reality and developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” mentioned Ray.

It is pertinent to mention that a day before Modi’s visit to West Bengal, BJP national president JP Nadda visited the state to flag off the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Nabadwip. Ahead of the inauguration, Nadda was also seen taking lunch with around 2,500 farmers in West Bengal’s Malda.