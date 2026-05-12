Thane Municipal Corporation Seizes Disabled Woman's Wheelchair, Sparks Massive Public Outrage And Protests |

Thane: A wave of public outrage has hit the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) following a controversial anti-encroachment drive in the Naupada area. Local leaders and activists are demanding immediate accountability after officials allegedly seized the wheelchair of a specially-abled woman during the operation.

The incident, which took place during a crackdown on unauthorized street stalls, has been widely condemned as an "inhumane" act. According to reports, TMC’s encroachment department did not stop at removing the woman's stall but went as far as confiscating her only means of mobility. Following intense media scrutiny and public backlash, the administration reportedly returned the wheelchair, though the damage to their public image remains significant.

Political Backlash and Protests

Leading the charge against the administration, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction staged a "Wheelchair Protest" outside the TMC headquarters on Monday morning. District Chief Kedar Dighe and City Chief Mahesh Kadam spearheaded the demonstration, submitting a formal memorandum to the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department, Jitendra Mukadam.

In a scathing critique, the leaders congratulated the new appointee while sarcastically highlighting the "crippled sensitivity" of the administration.

Demands for Action

Mahesh Kadam issued a stern warning to the authorities, demanding the immediate suspension of the officers involved in the seizure.

"If action is not taken, we will force the concerned officials to sit in wheelchairs and personally witness the illegal constructions flourishing in their jurisdictions," Kadam stated.

The protestors also questioned the corporation’s selective enforcement, accusing them of targeting vulnerable street vendors while ignoring massive unauthorized buildings protected by political influence. The TMC has yet to release an official statement regarding disciplinary actions against the staff involved.

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