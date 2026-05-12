Kalyan Police Detain 33 in Late-Night Combing Operation At Hotels, Lodges Near Railway Station And ST Bus Stand |

Kalyan: In a late-night combing operation aimed at tightening surveillance in sensitive areas around the city, the Kalyan Police detained 33 individuals and conducted searches at four lodging and boarding facilities near the railway station and adjoining localities.

Operation Led by DCP Atul Zende

The operation was carried out on Monday late night under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende and in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Honmane. Police teams intensified checking across the Kalyan railway station precinct, the ST bus stand, Jhunjarao Market, Neelam Galli, nearby hotels, lodges and other vulnerable pockets of the city.

According to police officials those detained during the operation were allegedly involved in activities such as consuming alcohol in public places, substance abuse and immoral activities. Action was initiated against all 33 persons under relevant legal provisions.

Suspicious Accommodations Under Scanner

As part of the drive, police also inspected four lodging-boarding establishments that had come under suspicion during routine surveillance and intelligence inputs. Officials said the searches were conducted to verify records, identify suspicious movements and curb unlawful activities operating under the guise of accommodation facilities.

The operation witnessed the participation of a coordinated police contingent comprising officers from multiple police stations. Apart from ACP Ashok Honmane, the team included Mahatma Phule Police Station Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi along with personnel from Khadakpada, Bazarpeth and Kolsewadi police stations.

A total of 32 police personnel were deployed for the operation, which was undertaken as part of the department’s ongoing crackdown on crime, nuisance activities and illegal operations in crowded public zones.

Police officials stated that such surprise combing operations would continue in the coming days to maintain law and order, strengthen public safety and keep strict vigil on anti-social elements operating in and around transit hubs and commercial pockets of Kalyan.

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