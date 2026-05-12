Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old JJ Hospital Resident Doctor Allegedly Dies By Suicide Inside Hostel Room; ADR Registered

Police and hospital authorities investigate after a resident doctor was found dead inside the Sir JJ Hospital hostel in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 12: A first-year resident doctor working in the Radiology Department of Sir JJ Hospital allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside the nursing hostel on the Sir JJ Hospital campus in Mumbai.

Doctor identified as first-year radiology resident

According to police officers, the deceased has been identified as Dr. Abhaysingh Narsing More (26), a first-year radiology resident doctor residing in Room No. 604 on the sixth floor of the Nursing Hostel within the Sir JJ Hospital compound. He hailed from Dasemgaon in Vashi taluka of Dharashiv district.

Doctor reportedly under mental stress

According to officials, Dr. More had joined Sir JJ Hospital as a resident doctor in February this year and had reportedly been battling mental stress and depression for the past few months. Police sources said he was also undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Colleagues alerted after doctor missed duty

On Tuesday morning, Dr. More did not report for duty at the Radiology Department as usual. Concerned by his absence, some of his colleagues went to check on him at the hostel during the afternoon, where they allegedly found him hanging inside his room. Following the incident, hospital authorities and police officials rushed to the spot.

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ADR registered, investigation underway

Police said the body has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated. The incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding stress and mental health issues among resident doctors. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Sir JJ Marg Police Station and further investigation is underway.

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