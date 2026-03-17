Thane Municipal Corporation Sees ₹8 Crore Revenue Boost After 90 Per Cent Property Tax Penalty Rebate

Thane civic body records sharp revenue jump as residents respond to 90% penalty waiver on property tax dues | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, March 17: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has recorded a significant financial boost, collecting approximately ₹8 crores in just three days. This surge follows the announcement of a 90% rebate on penalties for residential property tax arrears.

Relief measure announced to support taxpayers

The initiative, announced by Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar on March 12, 2026, aims to provide relief to residents struggling with accumulated interest and fines. The decision was finalised following discussions with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, responding to direct requests from citizens for tax relief.

Scheme details and deadlines

The amnesty scheme is specifically targeted at residential taxpayers. To avail of the 90% penalty waiver, citizens must settle their current year’s tax along with the remaining penalty amount between March 12 and March 25, 2026. Notably, the scheme also applies retrospectively to those who cleared their dues just prior to the official announcement.

How to pay

The TMC has streamlined several channels to facilitate easy payments, even during weekends:

In-person: Ward-level collection centres are open from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on working days, and 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM on weekends/holidays.

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Online: Payments can be made via the official website (www.thanecity.gov.in) using Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.

WhatsApp: A dedicated chatbot at +91 2225331590 is available for viewing bills and making instant payments.

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