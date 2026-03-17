Thane Municipal Corporation Recovers ₹14.88 Crore Water Tax In 16 Days, Warns Of Crackdown On Defaulters

TMC ramps up water tax recovery drive, collecting ₹14.88 crore and disconnecting hundreds of defaulting connections | File Photo

Thane, March 17: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has significantly scaled up its water tax recovery campaign, collecting a staggering ₹14.88 crore within the first 16 days of March. This surge comes as the administration offers a final window for citizens to settle arrears with a 100% waiver on interest and administrative penalties.

Appeal to residents ahead of deadline

Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao have issued a joint appeal, urging residents to utilise this amnesty scheme before the March 31 deadline. Starting April 1, 2026, the TMC plans to launch a more aggressive crackdown on persistent defaulters.

Enforcement and recovery highlights

The Water Supply Department has already initiated stringent ground actions across various wards:

Disconnections: 533 water connections have been severed, with the highest numbers in Diva (202) and Kalwa (155).

Seizures: 28 water pumps were confiscated, and 14 pump rooms were sealed.

Notices: Over 717 official notices have been served to residents and establishments.

Ward-wise performance

The Majiwada-Manpada ward leads the recovery charts with over ₹4.36 crore collected, followed by Kalwa and Vartak Nagar.

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The TMC emphasises that timely payment is essential to avoid the disruption of essential services. Residents can settle their bills at Civic Facilitation Centres (CFCs) or through various digital platforms.

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