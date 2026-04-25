Thane Municipal Corporation Prepares For 'Swachh Survekshan 2025-26', Commissioner Saurabh Rao Reviews Cleanliness Readiness

Commissioner Saurabh Rao inspects key sites in Thane ahead of Swachh Survekshan cleanliness evaluation | File Photo

Thane, April 25: In a major push toward securing a top rank in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao conducted an extensive field inspection across the city on Friday.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the city's cleanliness infrastructure and ensuring that all municipal departments are aligned with the stringent guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The nationwide evaluation for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 commenced today, April 25, while the state-wide campaign for Maharashtra is scheduled to begin on April 27, 2026.

Strategic evaluation and scoring

This year’s survey carries a total weightage of 12,500 points, broken down as follows:

10,500 Points: Allocated for solid waste management, waste segregation, transport, direct field observations, and—most critically—citizen feedback.

2,000 Points: Reserved for various certification categories.

During the inspection, Commissioner Rao emphasised that citizen participation and feedback will be the cornerstone of Thane’s performance this year.

Key directives issued during the inspection

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, the Commissioner visited several key locations to identify gaps in service delivery:

Public Sanitation: While inspecting public toilets in the Uthalsar ward, the Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of defaced posters and instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted 24/7 water supply.

Waste Segregation at Source: Shopkeepers have been strictly directed to maintain separate bins for wet and dry waste. Furthermore, the installation of nets at storm water drain inlets was mandated to prevent plastic choking.

Educational Institutions: At Saraswati English High School in Pachpakhadi, the team reviewed the implementation of e-waste, dry, and wet waste segregation.

Water Body Conservation: At Masunda Lake, directions were given to clear floating debris instantly and explore large-scale plantation drives along the banks. To increase public awareness, information boards regarding the "Floating Wetland" project (implemented via CSR) will be installed.

Nalla Cleanup: For the Vandana Nalla, the engineering department was tasked with installing meshes to intercept flowing trash before it migrates further.

A call to citizens

The Commissioner highlighted that "Visible Cleanliness" and "Institutional Strengthening" are the primary pillars of this year's survey.

"The Municipal Administration is working tirelessly to ensure Thane achieves a stellar performance in the Swachh Survekshan. However, true success is only possible with the active cooperation and alertness of our citizens," stated Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

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The TMC has urged residents to utilise the grievance redressal systems and participate actively in the feedback process to help the city climb the national rankings.

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