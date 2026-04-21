Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao Inspect Pre-Monsoon Desilting Works; May 31 Deadline Set

Thane civic officials inspect desilting works at key waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon | File Photo

Thane, April 21: In a proactive move to ensure flood-free monsoons for Thane, Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao conducted a high-level field inspection of ongoing desilting works across the city on Tuesday. The administration has set a strict deadline of May 31 to complete the cleaning of the city’s 186-kilometre drain network.

Inspection of key flood-prone areas

The inspection covered critical waterlogging hotspots, including the Potato Company area on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi, Castle Mill, and Vartak Nagar.

During the visit, Mayor Pimpolkar directed officials to ensure that extracted silt is transported to designated sites immediately after drying to prevent it from flowing back into the drains. She also emphasised the repair of protective walls and the use of robotic machinery to accelerate the process.

Deployment of contractors and infrastructure review

Commissioner Saurabh Rao highlighted that seven specialised contractors have been deployed this year to enhance operational speed. Addressing infrastructure concerns, the Commissioner ordered a structural audit of the ageing bridge at Castle Mill through VJTI.

Furthermore, a joint coordination plan involving the TMC, MMRDA, Metro, and MSRDC has been established to address drainage issues on roads under various jurisdictions.

Focus on worker safety and public cooperation

The administration has placed a strong emphasis on worker safety, mandating the use of gumboots, gloves, and masks, along with the availability of first-aid kits on-site.

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Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil lauded the early commencement of works in April, while local representatives urged citizens to cooperate by disposing of waste through municipal collection vans instead of dumping it into nullahs.

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