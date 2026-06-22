 Thane Municipal Corporation Partners With Make-A-Wish Foundation To Fulfil Wishes Of Young TB Patients
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Thane Municipal Corporation Partners With Make-A-Wish Foundation To Fulfil Wishes Of Young TB Patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation's Health Department partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfil the wishes of children undergoing tuberculosis treatment. At a special event in Thane, young patients received gifts including bicycles, laptops, mobile phones and cricket kits, with the initiative aimed at providing emotional support alongside medical care.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, June 22, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Thane Municipal Corporation Partners With Make-A-Wish Foundation To Fulfil Wishes Of Young TB Patients
TMC and the Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted bicycles, laptops and other items to children undergoing TB treatment in Thane | File Photo

Thane, June 22: In a touching humanitarian initiative, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Health Department collaborated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to bring smiles to children battling tuberculosis (TB).

The special event, held at the Late Narendra Ballal Auditorium, focused on fulfilling the personal wishes of paediatric TB patients aged between 3 and 16 years.

Recognising that tuberculosis inflicts severe mental, social and financial stress on families, the initiative aimed to supplement medical treatments with emotional support, affection and hope.

Children Receive Gifts And Support

During the programme, civic officials and foundation members interacted with the young patients, gifting them items tailored to their educational and recreational needs. The children received various presents, including bicycles, laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches and cricket kits.

Mayor Praises Humanitarian Initiative

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar lauded the initiative, extending high praise to Chief Medical Officer Dr Prasad Patil and Make-A-Wish representative Smita Patil.

"While medicine heals the body, such compassionate gestures restore the spirit," the Mayor stated, commending the team for bringing joy to the children.

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The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, House Leader Hanumant Jagdale and Maternal and Child Health Officer Dr Varsha Sasane.

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