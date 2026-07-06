 Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Urgent Hoarding Safety Audit After Congress Raises Monsoon Concerns | VIDEO
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Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Urgent Hoarding Safety Audit After Congress Raises Monsoon Concerns | VIDEO

The Thane Municipal Corporation has ordered immediate inspections of hoardings across the city after the Congress highlighted safety concerns following a billboard collapse on Pokhran Road No. 2. Field teams have been deployed to conduct structural audits as heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect the district.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Urgent Hoarding Safety Audit After Congress Raises Monsoon Concerns | VIDEO
TMC has launched priority inspections of hoardings across Thane following safety concerns during heavy monsoon rains | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 6: Amid relentless monsoon rainfall and gale-force winds, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner has issued immediate orders to the civic body's advertisement department to inspect and secure all massive hoardings across the city.

Congress Raises Safety Concerns

The prompt administrative directive follows a formal memorandum submitted by the Thane City District Congress Committee. Highlighting a recent incident in which a giant billboard collapsed in the Gandhinagar-Subhashnagar locality along Pokhran Road No. 2, the political delegation urged the civic chief to implement stringent preventive safety measures.

The Congress party emphasised the critical need to urgently dismantle weak billboard structures, unstable advertisement flexes, and iron sheets that pose a direct threat to public safety during severe weather conditions.

Appeal For Public Vigilance

Expressing deep concern over potential public hazards, Thane City District Congress President Rahul Pingle urged citizens to remain vigilant. Pingle strongly advised residents to avoid unnecessarily standing or parking vehicles near large billboards, decaying trees, electricity poles, or fragile, dilapidated structures during heavy downpours and storms.

Furthermore, the Congress leadership appealed to locals to immediately report any unstable or hazardous hoardings to the municipal authorities to avert fatal accidents.

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"Citizen safety remains our topmost priority. Anticipating hazards and deploying timely preventive measures is the ultimate key to effective disaster management," Pingle stated.

In response, the civic administration has mobilised field teams to carry out structural safety audits on a priority basis.

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