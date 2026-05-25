Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Mega UPSC Awareness Campaign; 475 Aspirants Register For Entrance Test

TMC officials interact with UPSC aspirants during a large-scale awareness drive conducted across examination centres in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, May 25: Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully executed a mega awareness campaign for civil services aspirants during the UPSC Preliminary Examination on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The initiative aimed to promote the civil services coaching programmes offered by TMC’s prestigious Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute.

Spanning 26 examination centres across Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the single-day mobilisation drive successfully reached 2,406 candidates and parents. Following the outreach, 475 students immediately registered for the institute’s upcoming entrance test.

Institute outreach and facilities

To facilitate accurate information delivery, TMC deployed a dedicated team of 35 experienced officers and staff members across designated help desks.

The officials distributed informative brochures detailing the extensive facilities provided by the institute, which include free UPSC Mains guidance, regular mock tests, foundation courses for personality development, student hostel facilities and monthly stipends.

Notably, TMC is the only municipal corporation in India to run a dedicated administrative training institute offering free coaching to civil services aspirants.

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Entrance examination scheduled

Moving forward, the institute has scheduled its entrance examination for the upcoming UPSC Civil Services batch on June 7, 2026. Graduates from any recognised university, as well as final-year students awaiting results, are eligible to apply.

Institute Director Mahadev Jagtap has urged qualified aspirants to submit their applications online through the official portal (https://cdinstitute.register.epravesh.com/) before the registration deadline on June 2, 2026.

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