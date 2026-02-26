Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Mega ‘Deep Clean Drive’ To Boost Sanitation In Ward 19

TMC officials and local residents participate in a large-scale deep clean drive across Hajuri and adjoining areas in Ward 19 | File Photo

Thane, Feb 26: Following the vision of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and under the leadership of Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a comprehensive "Deep Clean Drive" in Ward No. 19. The initiative, centred in the Hajuri area, saw overwhelming participation from local residents and civic officials alike.

Comprehensive clean-up operations

The drive commenced at 8:00 AM after a collective cleanliness pledge. High-intensity cleaning operations were carried out across several key locations, including:

. Sankalp Chowk and Raghunath Nagar

. Hajuri, Jilaniwadi, and Nayanwadi Chowk

. Arjuna Park, Nuri Road, and Green Road

. Survewadi, Hanuman Temple, and the Ekvira Devi Temple precincts

During the campaign, teams focused on the removal of accumulated debris (rabbit), soil, and solid waste. To ensure a thorough finish, major roads and arterial lanes were washed down with water.

Unified civic action

The operation involved a massive workforce of approximately 150 TMC employees from various departments, including the Filaria, Garden, Sewerage, and Encroachment wings. The deployment of specialised machinery, including four 'Aryan' heavy vehicles, ensured the rapid clearance of waste.

Key officials present at the site included Deputy Commissioner Madhukar Bodke, Health Officer Dr Rani Shinde, and Sanitation Inspector Shayuraj Kamble. Local representatives, including former corporators Vikas Repale, Rajendra Phatak, Meenal Sankhe, and Namrata Bhosale, were also on the ground to coordinate with the public.

Zero tolerance for littering

In a move to ensure the sustainability of the drive, the TMC took strict punitive action against violators. Individuals and commercial establishments found littering or dumping waste in public spaces were fined on the spot. A total of ₹12,000 was collected in penalties during the single-day operation.

The success of the drive was attributed to the collaborative effort between the administration and the citizens, reinforcing the commitment to a "Clean and Beautiful Thane."

