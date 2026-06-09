Thane Municipal Corporation Launches First Free CBSE School In Kharegaon, Enrols 177 Students

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao interacts with students during the inauguration of Thane Municipal Corporation’s first free CBSE-affiliated school in Kharegaon | File Photo

Thane, June 9: In a significant stride toward transforming public education, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officially opened its first CBSE-affiliated school in Kharegaon today.

Operating under a public-private partnership with the non-profit organisation Christel House India, the 'TMC - Christel House CBSE School' welcomed 177 students on its inaugural day.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao visited the campus to mark the occasion, engaging in interactive sessions with the students. The initiative aims to provide international-standard, quality education to children from economically weaker sections of society, entirely free of cost.

Modern infrastructure and facilities

Under the 30-year partnership agreement, the TMC has provided a modern, comprehensive infrastructure. Located near Sapphire Hospital, the newly renovated facility is equipped with specialised science, computer, and language laboratories, a library, dedicated creative spaces for sports and arts, an elevator, CCTV surveillance, and advanced fire safety systems.

Christel House India to manage operations

Complementing the infrastructure, Christel House India will manage all daily school operations. The non-profit is responsible for appointing trained teaching and non-teaching staff, delivering the national-level CBSE curriculum, and providing students with free uniforms, textbooks, educational materials, daily meals, and dedicated transport facilities.

The holistic program will span from pre-primary through Grade 12, alongside future provisions for higher education support, career counselling, and vocational training to ensure long-term social mobility.

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High-profile launch event

The launch event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Education Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Deputy Suburban Engineer Vikas Dhole, Deepak Zinjad, Vinod Pawar, Shubhangi Keswani, and senior executives from Christel House India.

This milestone initiative marks a progressive step for Thane, unlocking competitive educational opportunities for marginalised communities.

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