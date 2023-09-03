Thane Municipal Corporation Launches City Roads Cleaning Drive, Sets New Standards

FPJ

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), on Friday, September 1, kicked off its latest road cleaning season in a ceremony attended by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar. The sanitation workers from Patlipada performed a traditional ritual to bless their new triangular brooms and waste bins. Following an interaction with the commissioner, the dedicated cleaning team promptly set out to beautify and maintain the roads in their jurisdiction.

The TMC chief believes that the 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane' campaign will be strengthened through the hard work of the sweepers and the awareness of the citizens.

It will be the responsibility of sanitation inspectors and contractors to strictly follow both the road cleaning times. Also, it is necessary to start the road cleaning work at 6 am every morning. For that, it is mandatory for all the cleaning staff to be present in the attendance shed before 6 am and register their attendance. In case of late arrival or absence of employees at an attendance shed, the contractor shall be primarily responsible for the same.

Biometric attendance system

Bangar also said that a biometric attendance system will soon be arranged at all attendance sheds to check whether the employee comes on time or not.

Necessary changes should be made after taking feedback from the cleaning staff whether there are any difficulties in using the triangular broom given as per the new change, and whether it will be easier if its size is increased. Also, it should be ensured that the uniforms of all contractual cleaning staff are changed step by step till September 20.

In the TMC area, sanitation workers employed by the municipal service and contractors are working for cleaning. The new contract started on September 1. The terms and conditions of the respective contracts have been revised to ensure better standards of hygiene. Road cleaning work will start at 6 am and all main roads in the municipal area will be cleaned by 8.30 pm. Internal roads will then be cleared. After that, the second phase of cleaning will be done from 4 PM to 12 PM. Main roads and internal roads will be cleaned in the morning. In the second shift, the market, commercial establishments, and the section where traffic continues till late will be cleaned here. Arrangements will be made to ensure that school roads and roads used for morning walks will be cleaned at night.

"Will seek help from NGOs"

Bangar reported that after a road is cleared, sometimes there is more or less litter on it. This is not correct. The administration is trying to ensure that all matters related to the establishment of sanitation workers are sorted out on the highest priority. However, no compromise on the quality of work will be tolerated, said the TMC chief.

Bangar said, "The response of citizens about road cleanliness is important. For this, groups of citizens can be formed department-wise. At the same time also, seek help from NGOs."